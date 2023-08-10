The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,588,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,139,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

