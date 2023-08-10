The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.98. 489,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,172. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,544 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

