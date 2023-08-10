The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,345 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $118,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 723,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $264.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,918 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
