The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $56.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.5 %

ESNT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 358,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,857. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $444,016. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Essent Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Essent Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 252,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

