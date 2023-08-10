The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GS traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,449. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

