The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.18. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.48.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
