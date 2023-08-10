The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 6th

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $651.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCKT

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.