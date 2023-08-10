The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of PGR stock remained flat at $126.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,608,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,894. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

