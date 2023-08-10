The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells $26,557.40 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $26,557.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,444.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 900 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $3,834.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49.

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Stock Down 2.8 %

RGF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,156. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

