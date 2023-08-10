The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,066. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

