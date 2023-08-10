The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Cut by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 929,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,206. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

