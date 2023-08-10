The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,473 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 114.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 108,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 144.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 282,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,258,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,522,341. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

