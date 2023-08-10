The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 22,636,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,489,740. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

