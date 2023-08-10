The Wendy’s Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 411,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,598. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

