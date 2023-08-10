The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,349 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Motco increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

