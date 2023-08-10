Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $547.23. The company had a trading volume of 439,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

