Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.35. 520,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,047. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $532.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

