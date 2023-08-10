Theta Fuel Reaches One Day Volume of $1.71 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $249.58 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00042502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,239,139,464 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

