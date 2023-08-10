Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 442,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 826,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 1,032,267 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 995,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.