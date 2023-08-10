ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 949,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $422.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,587.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 35,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $86,513.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 25,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,587.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,500 shares of company stock worth $851,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

