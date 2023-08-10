Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Trading 8.3% Higher

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Thunder Energies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
Thunder Energies Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of a range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. The company provided CBD and hemp products, including hemp flower, pre-rolls, and hemp extracts in the form of tinctures and vaporizers, as well as hemp-derived supplements and cosmetics through e-commerce and wholesale distribution channel under The Hemp Plug brand.
