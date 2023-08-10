Toast (NYSE:TOST) Issues Earnings Results

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Toast updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TOST traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,690,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,340. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.73. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,885,296 shares of company stock worth $63,111,110. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

