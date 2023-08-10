tomiNet (TOMI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.43 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $200.48 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00010307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.01236434 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $23,021,570.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

