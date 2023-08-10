tomiNet (TOMI) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. tomiNet has a market cap of $199.95 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00010215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.03383013 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $24,603,809.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

