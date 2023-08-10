TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

