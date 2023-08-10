TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 111,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,615 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 460,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,990,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

