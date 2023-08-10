TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

TransUnion has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 112,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,456,000 after buying an additional 92,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.