Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Stephens

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.53% from the company’s current price.

TMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.39. 327,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,079. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of -0.08.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,821 shares of company stock worth $29,553,665 in the last three months. 28.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

