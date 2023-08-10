Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

NYSE:TCN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 522,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,110. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. The firm had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 202,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. National Bank Financial lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

