Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 362,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,318. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

