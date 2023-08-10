Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avangrid worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,192,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 314,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $13,306,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after buying an additional 278,398 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

