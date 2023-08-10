Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock worth $2,101,588. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 135,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.34%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

