Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 59,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,504. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.57. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

