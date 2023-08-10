Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,896 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

HASI traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 1,195,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,017. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 282.15%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

