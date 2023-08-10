Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 597,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,496. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.