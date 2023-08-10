Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after purchasing an additional 880,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 405,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.