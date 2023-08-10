Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,479 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 42,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,311. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,775 shares of company stock valued at $713,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

