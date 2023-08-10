Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,741,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,326. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.6 %

MSA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.31. 61,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.44. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 547.84 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 587.50%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.