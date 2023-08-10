Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -124.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

