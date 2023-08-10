Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 15,491 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,362,000 after purchasing an additional 245,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.81. 159,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.