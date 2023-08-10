Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 8,093 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.59. 133,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,375. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,999 shares of company stock worth $7,417,884. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.