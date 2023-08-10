TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $54,701.16 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. 12,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

