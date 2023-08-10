Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.59

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 3467932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

