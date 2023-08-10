TRON Price Reaches $0.0767 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and approximately $192.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002524 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001081 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,516,078,596 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

