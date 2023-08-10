Truist Financial Boosts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $51.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SBOW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.44. 205,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $892.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 57.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

