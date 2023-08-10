Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $75.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. 2,764,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $90.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $112,502,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

