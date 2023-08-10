Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 281.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.82.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,803. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average is $234.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.