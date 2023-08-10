Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $526.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,704. The company has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

