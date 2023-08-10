Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,698,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,256,953. The firm has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

