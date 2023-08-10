TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

TXO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 18,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,414. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXO. Raymond James lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

